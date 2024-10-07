Prakshepan Innovation Hackathon: An unmissable opportunity for entrepreneurs
InMobi, led by Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari, is spearheading the Prakshepan Innovation Hackathon, under the NIHIT platform. As part of the India-US CEO Forum's Working Group (WG) 7, this initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in India. Until October 15, entrepreneurs can apply and seize this opportunity to bring their ideas to life and contribute to India's growing startup ecosystem.
What is NIHIT
The National Initiative for Harnessing Innovation and Technology (NIHIT) is a collaborative platform endorsed by the commerce ministries of India and the United States of America. Its purpose is to bridge the gap between emerging startups and industry leaders by fostering knowledge-sharing and innovation. Launched to much acclaim, NIHIT underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen ties through technological advancement and entrepreneurship.
Why Prakshepan Hackathon Matters
Prakshepan Hackathon, part of the NIHIT initiative, is set to be a game-changer for aspiring startups. Offering a prize pool of up to ₹1 crore, the event provides not only financial rewards but also invaluable mentorship from industry leaders. Participants will gain access to resources and expert advice, helping them refine business models, scale operations, and navigate the competitive market.
Why you should apply
With the application deadline fast approaching on October 15, aspiring entrepreneurs should take advantage of this opportunity. Prakshepan offers financial support, mentorship from seasoned professionals, networking with industry leaders, and increased visibility through participation in a high-profile event. These benefits can be pivotal for startups looking to gain traction and expand their reach.
How to apply
Entrepreneurs interested in participating can apply via the official Prakshepan application page at https://www.nihit.org/prakshepan/apply/. This event represents a significant step forward in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship that transcends borders, making it a prime opportunity for ambitious startups in India to shine on a global stage. For more information about NIHIT and its initiatives, visit www.nihit.org.