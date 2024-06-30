In brief Simplifying... In brief La Pink's tea and lemon shower gel, packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, is a microplastic-free formula that protects your skin and hair from toxins.

It leaves your skin feeling soft, clean, and rejuvenated without any residue.

Despite minor packaging issues, it's a worthwhile addition to your daily routine, offering a refreshing experience at ₹316 per 250 ml bottle. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Check out the review

Review: La Pink's tea and lemon shower gel

By Anujj Trehaan 08:00 am Jun 30, 202408:00 am

What's the story When it comes to having an enjoyable bathing experience, using a good shower gel takes center stage. While searching for one, I recently chanced upon La Pink's tea and lemon shower gel that promises to offer refreshing and glowing skin post-application. Did it walk the talk? Well, find that out in my review below.

About

What constitutes this shower gel?

This shower gel by La Pink features the goodness of green tea extract, lemon extract, tea tree oil, avocado extract, lily flower extract, and juniper berry oil. Each of these components is well-known for having strong skin-nourishing, cleansing, and healing effects. It also has white haldi, which has skin-brightening properties, is anti-inflammatory in nature, and acts as a natural exfoliator.

Key attributes

Features that make it special

La Pink's tea and lemon shower gel is a 100% microplastic-free formula, offering full protection to both your skin and hair follicles against toxins. It is silicone-free, paraben-free, sulphate-free, and has been dermatologically tested to suit all skin types. As it is loaded with antioxidant-rich ingredients, this shower gel shields your skin from environmental stressors like dirt, pollutants, and weather.

Experience

Here's how I felt when I applied the shower gel

This shower gel is quite fragrant and smooth on the skin. Post application, my skin felt rejuvenated, soft, and cleansed with no signs of irritation or dryness. No residue whatsoever - the shower gel rinses off cleanly! The best part is that you only need a coin sized amount on your palm/loofah to rub all over your body. It lathers quite well.

Information

What could be better?

While the packaging of the product is appealing, it sadly isn't sufficient. As I opened the box, the shower gel bottle felt sticky on the fingers. Upon closer look, I could find liquid stains of the gel which possibly appeared due to leakage.

Verdict

Is La Pink's tea and lemon shower gel worth buying?

Absolutely! This tea and lemon shower gel from La Pink is a great addition to one's daily bathing routine, thanks to its microplastic-free formula, skin-friendly ingredients, and the subtle aroma. The bottle is handy and portable, perfect to carry or pack when traveling. At ₹316 per 250 ml bottle, it's safe to say that this shower gel is among the finest in its category.