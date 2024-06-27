In brief Simplifying... In brief Elvis Presley's iconic blue suede shoes, authenticated by his close friend Jimmy Velvet, are set to be auctioned starting at $69,600.

These shoes, more than just a fashion statement, symbolize the legacy of the "King of Rock n Roll."

Presley's music continues to resonate, with his greatest hits album marking 200 weeks on the Billboard 200, decades after his death. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Elvis Presley's famous blue suede shoes to be auctioned

By Simran Jeet 04:48 pm Jun 27, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Elvis Presley's original blue suede shoes are set to hit the auction block at British auction house Henry Aldridge and Son. The iconic footwear from Presley's 1956 debut album is estimated to fetch between $126,000 (₹1,05,16,527) and $152,000 (₹1,26,83,214). The "King of Rock n Roll" famously wore the size 10 and a half "Nann-Bush" brand shoes during his performance of "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You" on The Steve Allen Show in July 1956.

Shoe history

Presley's off-stage use and gifting of the iconic shoes

Presley frequently wore these blue suede shoes both on and off stage throughout the 1950s. Notably, he also donned them for his "Hound Dog" performance on The Steve Allen Show. In 1958, the night before leaving for his US Army service, Presley gifted these shoes to his friend Alan Fortas. The auction lot includes a letter from Fortas detailing the night he received this memorable gift from Presley.

Shoe authenticity

Authenticity of Presley's blue suede shoes confirmed

The authenticity of the blue suede shoes has been verified by Jimmy Velvet, a close friend of Presley and the founder of the Elvis Presley Museum. The auction lot includes a letter of authenticity hand-signed by Velvet. According to Fortas's letter quoted on the auction site, "Elvis had an all night party at Graceland" before his army induction, and gifted him these blue suede shoes after they returned from a visit to the Rainbow roller rink.

Auction details

Auction of Presley's iconic shoes to begin soon

Described as an "iconic lot of showbusiness memorabilia that simply transcends 20th century popular culture," the bidding for these legendary shoes will start at around $69,600 (₹57,76,800). The auction is scheduled to go live this Friday. These shoes are not just a piece of footwear but a significant part of music history, symbolizing the legacy of the "King of Rock n Roll."

Billboard

Elvis Presley's timeless hits: A milestone on the billboard 200

Elvis Presley scored numerous hits during his lifetime, though not all are reflected in today's Billboard charts. However, fans still cherish these early singles. The late singer's "Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits" features many of his most famous tunes, including those that made the Billboard charts and those released too early to be counted. Presley's greatest hits set has become his first project to reach 200 weeks on the Billboard 200, achieving this milestone decades after his passing.