Craving something tangy? Try these Jordanian snacks

Sumac, a tangy spice, is a staple in Jordanian cuisine, lending a unique flavor to various snacks. This versatile ingredient is loved for its zesty kick, which elevates the simplest of dishes. From traditional fare to modern twists, sumac's distinct taste can be found in many Jordanian snacks. Here are some delightful options that showcase sumac's culinary magic.

Dish 1 Zesty sumac manakish Manakish is a popular Middle Eastern flatbread, often topped with a mixture of herbs and spices. In Jordan, sumac manakish is a favorite breakfast or snack option. The dough is rolled out and topped with olive oil, thyme, and sumac before baking. The result? A crispy yet soft bread with a tangy flavor that goes well with tea or coffee.

Dish 2 Sumac-spiced falafel bites Falafel is another beloved snack in Jordan, and when you add sumac to the mix, it becomes even better. These falafel bites are made from ground chickpeas mixed with garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, and of course, sumac. The addition of this spice gives an extra layer of flavor to the already delicious dish. Falafel can be served as an appetizer or part of a larger meal.

Dish 3 Tangy sumac tabbouleh salad Tabbouleh salad is a refreshing mix of parsley, mint, tomatoes, bulgur wheat, and lemon juice. In Jordanian cuisine, it is often enhanced with a sprinkle of sumac for an added zest. This tangy twist makes the salad even more delicious by adding depth to its fresh ingredients. Tabbouleh with sumac makes for a perfect side dish or light lunch option.

Dish 4 Crispy sumac potato wedges Potato wedges are a universally loved snack, but when you add sumac, they become a whole new experience. These wedges are seasoned with olive oil and a generous sprinkle of sumac before they are baked to perfection. The result is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside wedges with a tangy flavor that goes well with dips like hummus or yogurt sauce.