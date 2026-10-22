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How to make crispy jowar khakra at home
Try this recipe

How to make crispy jowar khakra at home

By Simran Jeet
Oct 22, 2026
03:29 pm
What's the story

Jowar khakra is a traditional Indian snack made from sorghum flour. It is a thin, crispy flatbread that is healthy and easy to prepare. Perfect for monsoon snacking, jowar khakra is light on the stomach and can be enjoyed with a variety of dips or chutneys. Its crunchy texture and subtle flavor make it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier alternative to regular snacks.

Ingredients

Ingredients for jowar khakra

To prepare jowar khakra, you need jowar flour, water, salt, and oil.

These basic ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.

You can add spices like cumin seeds or ajwain for flavor. Fresh vegetables like spinach or fenugreek leaves can also be added to amp up the nutrition quotient.

Preparation

Preparation steps for jowar khakra

Start by mixing jowar flour with salt and spices in a bowl. Gradually add water to knead it into a soft dough.

Divide the dough into small balls, and roll each ball into thin discs using a rolling pin.

Heat a tava or griddle on medium flame, and cook each disc until both sides are golden brown.

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Serving

Serving suggestions for jowar khakra

Jowar khakra can be served plain or with different accompaniments like yogurt or green chutney.

For an extra kick of flavor, pair it with pickles or sliced onions.

This versatile snack goes well with tea or coffee during rainy days when you want something light, yet satisfying.

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Health benefits

Health benefits of jowar khakra

Rich in fiber and gluten-free, jowar khakra makes for a healthy snacking option.

It promotes digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable, making it ideal for diabetics.

The presence of antioxidants in jowar also helps in fighting oxidative stress in the body, making it a great addition to a healthy diet.

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