How to make crispy jowar khakra at home
What's the story
Jowar khakra is a traditional Indian snack made from sorghum flour. It is a thin, crispy flatbread that is healthy and easy to prepare. Perfect for monsoon snacking, jowar khakra is light on the stomach and can be enjoyed with a variety of dips or chutneys. Its crunchy texture and subtle flavor make it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier alternative to regular snacks.
Ingredients
Ingredients for jowar khakra
To prepare jowar khakra, you need jowar flour, water, salt, and oil.
These basic ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.
You can add spices like cumin seeds or ajwain for flavor. Fresh vegetables like spinach or fenugreek leaves can also be added to amp up the nutrition quotient.
Preparation
Preparation steps for jowar khakra
Start by mixing jowar flour with salt and spices in a bowl. Gradually add water to knead it into a soft dough.
Divide the dough into small balls, and roll each ball into thin discs using a rolling pin.
Heat a tava or griddle on medium flame, and cook each disc until both sides are golden brown.
Serving
Serving suggestions for jowar khakra
Jowar khakra can be served plain or with different accompaniments like yogurt or green chutney.
For an extra kick of flavor, pair it with pickles or sliced onions.
This versatile snack goes well with tea or coffee during rainy days when you want something light, yet satisfying.
Health benefits
Health benefits of jowar khakra
Rich in fiber and gluten-free, jowar khakra makes for a healthy snacking option.
It promotes digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable, making it ideal for diabetics.
The presence of antioxidants in jowar also helps in fighting oxidative stress in the body, making it a great addition to a healthy diet.