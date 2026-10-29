Jump rope v/s hula hooping: Which burns more calories?
What's the story
Jump rope and hula hooping are two of the most popular cardio exercises that can be done at home. Both exercises are fun and can be done indoors or outdoors, making them ideal for home workouts. While both the exercises help in burning calories and improving cardiovascular health, they have their own unique benefits. Here's a look at the differences between jump rope and hula hooping for cardio workouts at home.
#1
Calorie burning efficiency
Jump rope is known for its high calorie-burning potential. A person weighing around 70 kg can burn approximately 10 calories a minute with moderate intensity. This increases with speed and complexity of the jumps.
Hula hooping also burns calories but at a slightly lower rate of about seven calories a minute for the same weight.
This makes jump rope more efficient in terms of calorie burning.
#2
Coordination and balance benefits
Both exercises improve coordination and balance but in different ways.
Jump rope requires timing between jumps and rope swings, enhancing hand-eye coordination and agility over time.
Hula hooping focuses on core stability as you maintain the hoop's motion around your waist or hips, which improves balance and body awareness.
Choosing between them depends on which skill you want to develop more.
#3
Equipment cost considerations
The cost of equipment is another factor to consider when choosing between jump rope and hula hooping.
A decent jump rope cost depends on the material and features, such as adjustable length or weighted design.
Hula hoop prices depend on size, weight, and type, such as weighted or non-weighted.
#4
Space requirements for workouts
Space requirements differ significantly between these two activities.
Jump ropes need very little space; you can easily practice them in an apartment living room or small backyard as long as there is enough overhead clearance.
Hula hooping takes up more room since it requires enough space around you to move freely without hitting walls or furniture while spinning the hoop around your waist or limbs.