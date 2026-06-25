Jumping rope is an excellent aerobic exercise that can quickly elevate heart rate

Jump rope or weight training: What's better for cardio health?

By Vinita Jain 10:09 am Jun 25, 202610:09 am

What's the story

Jump rope and resistance training are two popular forms of exercise that promise to improve cardiovascular health. Both have their own benefits, making them suitable for different fitness goals. While jump rope is known for its high-intensity aerobic benefits, resistance training is famous for building muscle strength and endurance. Understanding how these exercises affect cardiovascular health can help you pick the right workout for your needs.