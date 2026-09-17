Which burns more calories: jumping jacks or jump rope?
What's the story
Jumping jacks and jumping rope are two of the most popular cardio exercises that can be performed anywhere, anytime. Both exercises are effective in improving cardiovascular health, burning calories, and building endurance. However, they differ in terms of intensity, muscle engagement, and calorie-burning potential. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right exercise for your fitness goals. Here's how each exercise stacks up against the other.
#1
Calorie burning potential
Jumping rope is usually considered more effective at burning calories than jumping jacks.
A person weighing about 70 kg can burn roughly 10 calories a minute doing moderate-paced jump rope sessions.
Jumping jacks, on the other hand, burn around eight calories a minute at the same intensity.
If you are looking to lose weight or burn more calories in less time, jumping rope may be a better option.
#2
Muscle engagement differences
Both exercises engage multiple muscle groups, but they do so differently.
Jumping jacks mainly work your legs and arms, while also engaging your core to some extent.
Jumping rope gives a more full-body workout as it engages your calves, thighs, shoulders, and forearms, while also giving a good workout to your core muscles.
If you want to tone more muscles while doing cardio, you may want to go for jumping rope.
#3
Intensity levels
The intensity of both exercises can be adjusted based on your fitness level and goals.
Jumping rope can be more intense because of its speed and rhythm requirements. It requires coordination and timing that can increase heart rate quickly if done correctly.
Jumping jacks are easier to perform at different fitness levels, but may not elevate heart rate as quickly as jump rope sessions.
Tip 1
Space and equipment considerations
One of the best things about both exercises is that they require little to no equipment.
You can do jumping jacks anywhere with enough space to move your arms and legs freely.
A jump rope is cheap but requires some space to avoid tangling or hitting obstacles around you while exercising indoors or outdoors.