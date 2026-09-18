How to make crispy kachori chaat at home
What's the story
Kachori chaat is a popular street breakfast option that combines the crispy texture of kachoris with flavorful chutneys and spices. This dish is loved for its unique combination of flavors and textures, making it a favorite among street food lovers. The best part? You can easily prepare this delightful dish at home, giving you the freedom to customize it according to your taste.
Ingredients
Selecting the right ingredients
Choosing fresh ingredients is key to making delicious kachori chaat.
Go for high-quality lentils for the kachoris, and fresh vegetables like potatoes and chickpeas for the toppings.
Fresh coriander leaves and tangy tamarind chutney add an extra layer of flavor.
Make sure your spices are fresh to get the best taste out of every component.
Dough
Perfecting the kachori dough
The dough is the foundation of any good kachori chaat.
Mix all-purpose flour with semolina for extra crispiness. Add a pinch of salt and carom seeds for flavor.
Knead the dough well and let it rest for at least 30 minutes before rolling out small balls and flattening them into discs.
Frying
Frying techniques for crispy kachoris
Frying kachoris at the right temperature is key to keeping them crispy.
Heat oil on medium flame so that when you drop a small piece of dough, it bubbles up immediately but does not burn.
Fry kachoris in batches, making sure they do not overcrowd the pan, so they cook evenly on both sides.
Assembly
Assembling your kachori chaat
Start by placing a crispy kachori on a plate, and gently mash it with a spoon.
Top it with boiled potatoes or chickpeas, and drizzle with green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Sprinkle chaat masala generously over the top, and finish with a handful of sev and finely chopped onions, coriander leaves for garnish.
Serving
Tips for serving and enjoying kachori chaat
Serve your kachori chaat hot, along with a side of yogurt or raita to balance the spices, if desired.
This dish goes well with a hot cup of masala chai during cooler months, but can also be enjoyed with chilled lemonade in warmer weather.