Kadhi-khichu: This little-known Gujarati dish is worth trying
What's the story
Gujarat's street food scene is a treasure trove of flavors, and kadhi-khichu is one of its best-kept secrets. This simple, yet satisfying, dish combines the tangy taste of kadhi with the comforting texture of khichu. It is not just delicious but also offers a unique culinary experience that many have yet to discover. Exploring this dish can give you a new appreciation for Gujarati cuisine and its diverse offerings.
#1
The perfect blend of flavors
Kadhi-khichu is all about balancing flavors.
The kadhi is made from yogurt and gram flour, giving it a tangy and slightly spicy taste.
The khichu, on the other hand, is made from rice flour and spices, giving it a soft texture that goes perfectly with the kadhi.
Together, they make a harmonious blend that pleases both taste buds and stomachs.
#2
Nutritional benefits galore
Not only is kadhi-khichu delicious, but it is also nutritious.
The yogurt in kadhi is a great source of protein and probiotics, which help with digestion.
The gram flour is rich in fiber and essential nutrients, such as iron and magnesium.
Khichu adds to the nutrition with its carbohydrate content, while being light on the stomach.
#3
Easy preparation at home
Making kadhi-khichu at home is easy and requires basic ingredients that are usually available in every kitchen.
For kadhi, whisk yogurt with gram flour, and add spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder for flavoring. Cook it on a low flame until it thickens slightly.
For khichu, boil water with salt, and add rice flour gradually while stirring continuously until you get a smooth dough-like consistency.
#4
Tips for enjoying kadhi-khichu
To enjoy kadhi-khichu to the fullest, serve it hot with some chopped coriander leaves on top for freshness.
You can also serve it with fried green chilies or papadum on the side. They add a crunchy contrast to the soft textures of the kadhi and khichu.