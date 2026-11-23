5 sweet and savoury recipes to make with kaffir lime
What's the story
Kaffir lime is a versatile fruit that can elevate the flavors of various dishes. Its unique aroma and tangy taste make it a favorite in many cuisines. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the distinct qualities of kaffir lime, offering a refreshing twist to traditional meals. Each recipe highlights the fruit's ability to enhance flavors, making it a must-try for culinary enthusiasts.
Dish 1
Kaffir lime rice delight
Kaffir lime rice is an aromatic dish that combines jasmine rice with the zesty flavor of kaffir lime leaves.
To prepare, cook jasmine rice as usual, and add finely chopped kaffir lime leaves during cooking.
The result is a fragrant rice dish that pairs well with curries or can be enjoyed on its own as a light meal.
Dish 2
Refreshing kaffir lime sorbet
For a refreshing dessert, try making kaffir lime sorbet.
Start by juicing fresh kaffir limes and mixing the juice with sugar and water until dissolved.
Freeze this mixture in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish, stirring occasionally until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency.
This dessert offers a cool treat with an invigorating citrus flavor.
Dish 3
Zesty kaffir lime dressing
A zesty dressing made from kaffir limes can elevate salads or grilled vegetables.
To make this dressing, whisk together olive oil, freshly squeezed kaffir lime juice, minced garlic, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, salt, and pepper to taste.
This dressing adds brightness and depth to any dish it accompanies.
Dish 4
Aromatic Kaffir lime tea infusion
Kaffir lime tea infusion is simple yet rewarding. Just steep dried kaffir lime leaves in hot water for about five minutes. Add honey or sweetener to taste.
This tea provides soothing warmth, along with hints of citrus aroma, perfect for relaxing moments.
Dish 5
Spicy kaffir lime stir-fry
Spicy stir-fry with kaffir limes is a quick, flavorful way to enjoy this fruit.
Sauté your favorite vegetables with ginger, garlic, and chili peppers. Add thinly sliced kaffir lime leaves at the end for an aromatic finish.
This dish is ideal for those who love bold flavors with a hint of citrus.