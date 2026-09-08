Kalari kulcha: The cheesy bread from Jammu and Kashmir
What's the story
Kalari kulcha, a delicious bread from the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, is the perfect breakfast option for those who crave something different. This traditional bread is made with kalari cheese, a local specialty, and is loved for its unique taste and texture. It is usually enjoyed with tea or some chutney, making it a delightful start to the day. Here's all about this unique breakfast delight.
#1
The essence of Kalari cheese
Kalari cheese is the star ingredient of kalari kulcha. It is a semi-soft cheese made from cow's milk and has a distinct flavor that sets it apart from other cheeses.
Traditionally prepared by hand, kalari cheese has a creamy texture with a slightly tangy taste.
This local delicacy is usually sold by street vendors and is an integral part of Kashmiri cuisine.
#2
Preparing Kalari Kulcha at home
Making kalari kulcha at home requires basic ingredients like flour, water, salt, and kalari cheese.
The dough is kneaded until smooth and rolled into flatbreads.
A piece of kalari cheese is placed in the center of each bread before folding it over and sealing the edges.
The stuffed breads are then cooked on a griddle until golden brown.
#3
Pairing options for Kalari Kulcha
Kalari kulcha goes well with a variety of accompaniments to amp up its flavor profile.
It can be served with mint chutney or tamarind chutney for some tanginess, or paired with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, or other crunchy options.
Some people also like having it with hot tea for a soothing combination.
Tip 1
Where to find authentic Kalari kulchas
To get an authentic taste of kalari kulchas, head to local markets or street stalls in Jammu and Kashmir where they are freshly made every day.
These places give you an opportunity to relish this traditional breakfast item, prepared by skilled vendors who have been perfecting their craft for years.