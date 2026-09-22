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Kanji vada: The tangy Rajasthani dish you should try
Kanji vada is made with fried lentil dumplings soaked in fermented mustard water

Kanji vada: The tangy Rajasthani dish you should try

By Vinita Jain
Sep 22, 2026
12:46 pm
What's the story

Kanji vada is a popular Rajasthani dish, famous for its tangy and spicy flavor. The dish is made from lentil dumplings soaked in fermented mustard water, making it a unique culinary experience. It is not just delicious but also nutritious, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here's a look at kanji vada, its preparation, and why it stands out in Rajasthan's vibrant food scene.

Preparation

Unique preparation method

The preparation of kanji vada is what makes it so special.

First, urad dal is soaked and ground to make a smooth batter. Small dumplings are then fried until golden brown.

The real magic happens when these dumplings are immersed in a tangy liquid made from mustard seeds, water, and spices.

This mixture is fermented for one or two days to develop its distinctive taste.

Nutrition

Nutritional benefits

Kanji vada is not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients.

The fermented mustard water is rich in probiotics, which are great for gut health.

The urad dal dumplings provide protein and fiber, making the dish filling and nutritious.

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Culture

Cultural significance

In Rajasthan, kanji vada is more than just a dish; it is a cultural icon.

It is a staple during festivals and special occasions, showcasing the region's culinary heritage.

The dish's preparation and consumption often bring families and communities together, reinforcing social bonds and traditions.

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Variations

Variations across regions

While kanji vada has its roots in Rajasthan, different regions have their own variations.

Some might add more spices or serve it with different chutneys to suit local tastes.

These variations highlight the versatility of the dish while keeping its core identity intact.

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