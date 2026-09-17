Kanten: A Japanese seaweed ingredient with surprising uses

Kanten fruit jelly is a refreshing dessert that combines the natural sweetness of fruits with the delicate texture of kanten.

Simply dissolve kanten powder in warm water, add your choice of fruit juice, and let it set in the refrigerator.

Once firm, layer it with fresh fruits like strawberries or kiwi for an added burst of flavor.

This dish is not just visually appealing, but also a healthier alternative to traditional gelatin desserts.