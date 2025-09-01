Karonda fruit: 5 recipes worth trying

Often underrated in the culinary world, karonda is a small berry-like fruit which can be easily ignored. However, its distinct tartness and nutritional benefits make it a versatile ingredient in a variety of dishes. From sweet to savory, here are five delightful recipes that will show you how karonda can transform your everyday meals.

Dish 1 Karonda chutney with spices Karonda chutney is another tangy and spicy condiment that goes well with snacks and main courses alike. Just blend fresh karondas with green chilies, ginger, and mint leaves. Add salt and sugar to taste. This chutney can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week in the refrigerator.

Dish 2 Sweet karonda jam Sweet karonda jam is just perfect to be spread on toast or added to desserts. Simply cook karondas with sugar until they soften and ooze out juice. Add lemon juice for acidity and pectin for thickening (if you want). Once cooled, store the jam in sterilized jars for long-lasting freshness.

Dish 3 Karonda pickle with mustard oil Karonda pickle is a traditional favorite, especially with its tangy taste which goes with anything. To make it, combine sliced karondas with mustard oil, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Leave it to marinate under the sun for a few days. This gives the pickle its desired taste and you can use it as the perfect addition to your culinary repertoire.

Dish 4 Refreshing karonda sorbet For a refreshing treat in the warmer months, try karonda sorbet. Puree fresh karondas with sugar syrup until smooth. Pour the puree into ice molds/trays and freeze overnight. Serve this chilled sorbet as a delightful dessert option after meals or as a cooling refreshment on hot afternoons the next day.