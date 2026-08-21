Love kathi rolls? Try these 5 tasty fillings
What's the story
A popular street food, kathi rolls are a delicious combination of flavors and textures. These rolls consist of a paratha wrapped around a filling of your choice, making them a versatile choice for breakfast. From spicy to tangy, the fillings can be customized according to your taste. Here are five must-try kathi roll fillings that will take your breakfast experience to the next level.
#1
Paneer tikka delight
Paneer tikka is a vegetarian favorite. Marinated paneer cubes in yogurt and spices are grilled to perfection and wrapped in a paratha.
The smoky flavor of paneer tikka, combined with fresh vegetables like onions and bell peppers, makes for a deliciously satisfying roll.
This filling is perfect for those who love rich flavors without compromising on taste.
#2
Spicy aloo masala
For spice lovers, aloo masala is an excellent choice.
The filling consists of mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
The spiciness can be adjusted by adding green chilies or chili powder.
A squeeze of lemon juice adds tanginess, balancing the heat perfectly.
This filling is ideal for those who enjoy bold flavors in their breakfast.
#3
Chana masala fusion
Chana masala is another protein-rich option that makes for a hearty kathi roll filling.
Chickpeas are cooked with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of aromatic spices until they are tender and flavorful.
Wrapped in a paratha along with sliced cucumbers and mint chutney, this filling offers both nutrition and taste.
#4
Mixed vegetable medley
For those who want to keep it light yet flavorful, a mixed vegetable medley is the way to go.
A mix of seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, and cabbage is tossed in mild spices to make this filling.
It goes well with tangy sauces like tamarind chutney or green chutney, giving you an explosion of flavors with every bite.
#5
Cheese burst indulgence
Cheese burst indulgence takes comfort food to another level by adding melted cheese into the mix!
Mozzarella or cheddar cheese melts into the warm paratha as it wraps around sauteed vegetables, like mushrooms or bell peppers.
This creates an ooey-gooey delight that cheese lovers simply can't resist!