Where to go kayaking in Japan

Japan is home to some of the most serene lakes, perfect for kayaking enthusiasts looking for a peaceful escape. These hidden gems offer calm waters and stunning natural beauty, making them ideal for both beginners and experienced paddlers. From lush forests to mountain views, these lakes provide a unique way to explore Japan's diverse landscapes. Here are five serene Japanese lakes that promise an unforgettable kayaking experience.

#1 Lake Kawaguchi: A view of Mount Fuji Lake Kawaguchi is one of the Fuji Five Lakes and offers stunning views of Mount Fuji in the background. The lake's calm waters make it perfect for kayaking, while the surrounding area has plenty of parks and walking trails. Paddlers can enjoy the tranquility of the lake while soaking in the panoramic views of Japan's most iconic mountain.

#2 Lake Biwa: Japan's largest freshwater lake Lake Biwa is Japan's largest freshwater lake, located in Shiga Prefecture. Its vast expanse gives paddlers ample space to explore its many inlets and islands. The lake is home to a variety of bird species, making it a great spot for birdwatching enthusiasts, too. Kayaking on Lake Biwa lets you experience Japan's natural beauty on a grand scale.

#3 Lake Towada: A volcanic caldera lake Located in Towada-Hachimantai National Park, Lake Towada is a stunning volcanic caldera lake. Its deep blue waters are surrounded by lush greenery, which makes it an ideal spot for kayaking. The area is also famous for its hot springs, giving you the perfect opportunity to relax after a day of paddling through this pristine environment.

#4 Lake Shikotsu: Crystal-clear waters Lake Shikotsu is famous for its crystal-clear waters and stunning scenery. Situated in Shikotsu-Toya National Park, this caldera lake is surrounded by mountains and dense forests. The visibility underwater is so good that divers often visit here too. Kayakers can enjoy exploring hidden coves and taking in breathtaking views from every angle.