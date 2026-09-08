Kayaking enthusiasts, add this Zambia waterfall to your list

The Ntumbachushi Waterfall channels are located near the town of Kabwe.

These channels are formed by the cascading waters of the Ntumbachushi River, creating a series of rapids and calm stretches ideal for kayaking.

The area is surrounded by dense vegetation, wildlife, and natural beauty, adding to the allure of this outdoor playground.

Kayakers can expect varying levels of difficulty, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced paddlers.