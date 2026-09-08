Kayaking enthusiasts, add this Zambia waterfall to your list
What's the story
Zambia's hidden gem, the remote Ntumbachushi Waterfall channels, offers an exhilarating kayaking experience. Tucked away in the lush landscapes of Zambia, these channels provide a unique opportunity for adventurers to explore the natural beauty of the region. With its challenging rapids, serene waters, and breathtaking scenery, kayaking here is perfect for both thrill-seekers and those looking to connect with nature. Here is what makes this destination a must-visit for kayaking enthusiasts.
#1
Discovering the waterfall channels
The Ntumbachushi Waterfall channels are located near the town of Kabwe.
These channels are formed by the cascading waters of the Ntumbachushi River, creating a series of rapids and calm stretches ideal for kayaking.
The area is surrounded by dense vegetation, wildlife, and natural beauty, adding to the allure of this outdoor playground.
Kayakers can expect varying levels of difficulty, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced paddlers.
#2
Best time for kayaking adventures
The best time to visit the Ntumbachushi Waterfall channels for kayaking is during Zambia's dry season from May to October.
During these months, water levels drop, exposing more rock formations and making it easier to navigate through the rapids.
The weather is also more pleasant during this time, with cooler temperatures making it comfortable for outdoor activities.
#3
Essential gear and preparation tips
Before heading out on a kayaking trip to Ntumbachushi, ensure you have all the necessary gear.
A sturdy kayak designed for river rapids is a must.
Wear a life jacket at all times, and consider wearing a helmet if you are tackling rougher sections of the river.
Waterproof bags are essential to keep your belongings dry.
It is also wise to carry sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and plenty of water to stay hydrated.
#4
Safety measures while kayaking
Safety should always be the top priority when kayaking in remote areas like Ntumbachushi Waterfall channels.
Always inform someone about your plans before heading out, and ideally, go with a group or guide who knows the area well.
Be mindful of changing weather conditions, which may affect water levels or visibility on the river.