Build upper body strength with either kayaking or climbing

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Kayaking's repetitive motion benefits

Kayaking is all about repetitive paddling, which works out the muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back. The constant motion builds endurance and tones the muscles over time. As you paddle through water, your core also stays engaged to stabilize your body. This full-body workout improves cardiovascular health while strengthening the upper body. Kayaking is especially good for those looking for low-impact exercise with consistent muscle engagement.