Build upper body strength with either kayaking or climbing
What's the story
Kayaking and climbing are two popular activities that promise a great workout for your upper body. Both activities engage different muscle groups, giving unique benefits to those looking to strengthen their upper body. While kayaking focuses on repetitive paddling motions, climbing involves dynamic movements and requires a lot of grip strength. Here is a look at how each activity contributes to upper-body strength.
#1
Kayaking's repetitive motion benefits
Kayaking is all about repetitive paddling, which works out the muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back. The constant motion builds endurance and tones the muscles over time. As you paddle through water, your core also stays engaged to stabilize your body. This full-body workout improves cardiovascular health while strengthening the upper body. Kayaking is especially good for those looking for low-impact exercise with consistent muscle engagement.
#2
Climbing's dynamic movements
Climbing is a full-body workout that emphasizes dynamic movements, requiring a lot of grip strength and coordination. As you pull yourself up, your arms, shoulders, and back muscles are all engaged. The activity also challenges your balance and agility as you navigate different routes. Climbing builds explosive power in the upper body while improving overall body awareness and problem-solving skills.
#3
Cardiovascular benefits of kayaking
Apart from building muscle endurance, kayaking is also a great cardiovascular workout. The constant paddling increases heart rate and improves circulation, which is good for overall health. A good cardiovascular workout also helps in burning calories effectively, making it a good choice for those looking to stay fit or lose weight while building upper body strength.
#4
Mental focus required in climbing
Climbing requires a lot of mental focus as you plan your moves on the wall or rock face. This mental engagement is as important as physical exertion in improving your climbing skills over time. The need for concentration improves cognitive function, along with physical strength development in the upper body muscles used during climbs.