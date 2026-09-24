Frizzy hair? These hairstyles are perfect for you
What's the story
Dealing with frizzy hair can be a challenge, especially when you are pressed for time. However, there are plenty of quick hairstyles that can help you manage frizz and look polished in no time. These hairstyles are not only easy to do, but also require minimal effort and products. Whether you are heading to work or an event, these styles will keep your hair looking neat and stylish without much hassle.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail with serum
A sleek ponytail is a classic solution for frizzy hair.
Start by applying a smoothing serum on damp hair to tame flyaways.
Once your hair is dry, gather it into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
Use a brush to ensure the ponytail is smooth, and secure it with an elastic band.
This style gives a polished look while keeping frizz at bay.
Tip 2
Messy bun with hairspray
The messy bun is perfect for those days when you want to look stylish without spending too much time.
Start by gathering your hair into a loose bun at the crown of your head or nape of your neck.
Use bobby pins to secure any loose strands, and finish off with a light spritz of hairspray to keep everything in place.
This effortless style helps hide frizz while giving you an easygoing look.
Tip 3
Braided crown for frizz control
A braided crown not only looks elegant but also helps control frizz effectively.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Secure each braid behind your ears with clear elastics or bobby pins.
This hairstyle keeps your hair neatly in place while minimizing the appearance of frizz.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot for quick fix
The half-up top knot is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down while managing frizz efficiently.
Take the top section of your hair from ear to ear, and twist it into a small bun at the crown of your head.
Secure it with an elastic band or bobby pins, leaving the rest of your hair down for added volume and style.
Tip 5
Low twist bun for easy elegance
For an easy yet elegant look, try the low twist bun.
Take the sections of your hair from the nape of your neck, twist them together, and secure them at the base with bobby pins.
This style is ideal for keeping your hair neat and elegant without too much effort, making it perfect for busy mornings or last-minute events.