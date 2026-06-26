Before you start pruning, it's important to understand how your specific bonsai species grows

How to prune your bonsai tree

By Vinita Jain 02:15 pm Jun 26, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

Bonsai trees are a beautiful and intricate art form that requires careful attention and maintenance. Pruning is one of the most important aspects of keeping your bonsai healthy and aesthetically pleasing. By knowing the right techniques, you can make sure your bonsai grows the way you want it to. Here are some expert tips on how to prune your bonsai tree effectively.