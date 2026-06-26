How to keep your dog's bed smelling fresh
What's the story
Keeping your dog's bed fresh can be a challenge, but it's essential for both your pet's comfort and your home's cleanliness. Regular maintenance helps prevent odors and keeps the bed inviting for your furry friend. Here are five practical tips to keep your dog's bed smelling great without much hassle. These tips are easy to follow and can be incorporated into your routine with minimal effort.
Tip 1
Wash regularly with a mild detergent
Washing your dog's bed regularly is key to keeping it fresh. Use a mild detergent that is safe for pets to avoid any skin irritation. Ideally, wash the bed every two weeks or more often if it gets dirty quickly. This removes dirt, hair, and odors that build up over time, keeping the bed clean and comfortable for your dog.
Tip 2
Use baking soda as a natural deodorizer
Baking soda is an amazing natural deodorizer that can help neutralize bad smells in your dog's bed. Sprinkle a little baking soda on the bed and let it sit for about 15 minutes before vacuuming it off. This trick absorbs odors without leaving any harmful residues behind, making it a great choice for pet owners.
Tip 3
Air out the bed frequently
Air out your dog's bed frequently by placing it outside on a sunny day or near an open window. Fresh air helps eliminate trapped odors and moisture, making the bed smell better naturally. Just make sure that the weather is suitable so that the bed doesn't get wet or damaged while airing out.
Tip 4
Use pet-safe fabric fresheners
Pet-safe fabric fresheners are specifically designed to tackle odors without harming animals. Lightly spray these products on your dog's bed from a distance, so that it doesn't get too wet. This trick can be used in between washes to keep things smelling fresh, without replacing the need for regular cleaning.
Tip 5
Rotate bedding materials regularly
Rotating different bedding materials can also help keep your dog's bed smelling fresh. Use removable covers or different types of blankets that can be washed separately from the main cushion or mattress part of the bed. This way, you can wash one part while another is in use, ensuring continuous freshness without compromising comfort.