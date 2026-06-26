Washing your dog's bed regularly is key to keeping it fresh

How to keep your dog's bed smelling fresh

By Vinita Jain 03:16 pm Jun 26, 202603:16 pm

What's the story

Keeping your dog's bed fresh can be a challenge, but it's essential for both your pet's comfort and your home's cleanliness. Regular maintenance helps prevent odors and keeps the bed inviting for your furry friend. Here are five practical tips to keep your dog's bed smelling great without much hassle. These tips are easy to follow and can be incorporated into your routine with minimal effort.