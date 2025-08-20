Where to go for ziplining in Kenya

Kenya is home to a number of spectacular ziplining spots that are perfect for thrill seekers in need of an adrenaline rush. With their stunning views and one-of-a-kind experiences, these places can be an adventure junkie's paradise. From sprawling forests to picture-perfect vistas, every spot brings something new to the table for those looking to fly through the skies. Here are top ziplining destinations in Kenya that guarantee fun and unforgettable memories.

#1 Kereita Forest Adventure If you are ziplining junkie, Kereita Forest near Nairobi is an ideal destination. The forest has one of the longest ziplines in East Africa, extending over two kilometers. While you glide through the air, you'll get to see breathtaking views of Aberdare Range and lush greenery below. The facility also offers other activities such as mountain biking and hiking trails, making it a complete adventure spot.

#2 The Forest Zipline Experience Situated in Kimende Town, The Forest is yet another amazing spot for ziplining in Kenya. The place has six ziplines that span a total distance of 2.4 kilometers. Each line is different in length and speed, resulting in unique experiences as you soar over valleys and treetops. Apart from ziplining, you can also try archery or paintballing to round up your fun day.

#3 Ngong Hills Zipline thrills Known for its picturesque landscapes and strong winds, Ngong Hills is perfect for outdoor activities like ziplining. This spot offers an exhilarating experience with lines running across deep valleys and ridges. The panoramic views from this height are nothing short of spectacular, giving you glimpses of Nairobi city on clear days.