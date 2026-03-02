5 ways to enjoy arrowroot for breakfast

Kenyan arrowroot, a staple in many African households, is becoming popular for its versatility and health benefits. This root vegetable is rich in carbohydrates and offers a gluten-free alternative to regular flour. Its mild flavor makes it suitable for sweet and savory dishes alike. Here are five breakfast recipes that use Kenyan arrowroot, giving you a nutritious start to your day.

Dish 1 Arrowroot porridge with fruits Arrowroot porridge is an easy-to-make breakfast option that can be customized with different fruits. To prepare this dish, mix arrowroot flour with water or milk and cook until it thickens. Add fresh fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness and extra nutrients. This porridge provides a creamy texture and can be enjoyed warm, making it perfect for chilly mornings.

Dish 2 Arrowroot pancakes with honey Arrowroot pancakes are an amazing gluten-free alternative to regular pancakes. Mix arrowroot flour with milk, a pinch of salt, and a dash of honey to prepare the batter. Cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes go well with honey drizzled on top or fresh fruits for added flavor.

Dish 3 Savory arrowroot flatbreads Savory flatbreads made from Kenyan arrowroot are ideal for those who prefer less sweet breakfasts. Combine arrowroot flour with water, salt, and herbs like rosemary or thyme to prepare the dough. Roll into flatbreads and cook on a hot griddle until they puff up slightly. These flatbreads can be served with avocado slices or a side of yogurt.

Dish 4 Arrowroot smoothie bowl An arrowroot smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start your day while reaping the benefits of this nutritious root vegetable. Blend arrowroot flour with yogurt or almond milk, along with spinach leaves for added nutrients. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, nuts, and sliced fruits for texture and flavor contrast.