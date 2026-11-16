Love upma? Try this Kerala-style street breakfast
What's the story
A humble South Indian breakfast, upma is a savory dish made from semolina and spices. Kerala's street vendors serve it with a local twist, making it a must-try for breakfast lovers. The dish is prepared in a simple yet flavorful way, showcasing the region's culinary diversity. Here is what you can expect from this delightful morning meal.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
Kerala-style upma is made with semolina, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like carrots and peas.
These ingredients make for a wholesome dish that is both filling and nutritious.
The use of coconut oil gives it an authentic taste, while the addition of green chilies adds a hint of spice.
Freshly chopped coriander leaves are often used as a garnish to add freshness.
#2
Cooking technique for perfect texture
The key to perfect upma lies in its texture.
The semolina has to be roasted just right to get a nice golden color before being added to boiling water.
The water-to-semolina ratio is crucial; usually, two cups of water for every cup of semolina works well.
Stirring continuously while cooking prevents lumps from forming and ensures even cooking.
#3
Accompaniments that enhance flavor
Kerala-style upma is usually served with coconut chutney or banana slices to add flavor.
The chutney, made from grated coconut and spices, complements the savory notes of the upma.
Banana slices provide a sweet contrast to the dish's savory elements, making for a balanced meal that caters to different palates.
#4
Where to find authentic street-style upma
To experience authentic street-style upma, head to local markets or food stalls in Kerala's cities, like Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram.
These places serve freshly made dishes at reasonable prices, allowing you to taste traditional flavors prepared by skilled vendors who have mastered their craft over years.