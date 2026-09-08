Build a stronger core with kettlebell swings
What's the story
Kettlebell swings are an amazing exercise that can improve your fitness in more ways than one. They are a compound movement, working multiple muscle groups at once, and can be performed almost anywhere. While most people know about the benefits of improving cardiovascular health and building strength, there are some lesser-known advantages of doing kettlebell swings regularly. Here are five surprising perks of adding this dynamic exercise to your routine.
Core Power
Enhances core stability
Kettlebell swings also engage your core muscles, which are essential for stability and balance.
As you swing the kettlebell, your abs and obliques work overtime to keep your torso steady.
This constant engagement improves core strength over time, which can help with better posture and a lower risk of back injuries.
Metabolism boost
Boosts metabolic rate
Performing kettlebell swings can give your metabolism a significant boost.
The high-intensity nature of the exercise increases calorie burn both during and after the workout, thanks to the afterburn effect, or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).
This means you continue to burn calories even after you are done with your workout.
Coordination skills
Improves coordination and agility
Kettlebell swings require a combination of strength, speed, and precision, which improves your coordination and agility.
As you practice this movement, you develop better neuromuscular control that translates into improved performance in other physical activities or sports.
Flexibility gains
Increases flexibility
The dynamic motion involved in kettlebell swings promotes flexibility, especially in the hips and hamstrings.
As you swing the kettlebell back and forth, these muscles undergo a full range of motion, helping to loosen tight muscles and improve overall flexibility.
Mental clarity
Supports mental focus
Kettlebell swings require a lot of focus and concentration to perform correctly.
This mental engagement not only improves your mind-muscle connection but also promotes mental clarity over time.
Regular practice can help you develop better focus skills that apply to other areas of life or workouts.