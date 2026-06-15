Kettlebell workouts can be performed in a way that elevates your heart rate

Kettlebells: The simple tool that delivers big results

By Vinita Jain 08:49 am Jun 15, 202608:49 am

What's the story

Kettlebell workouts are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. These versatile tools can be used for a variety of exercises, targeting different muscle groups, and improving overall fitness. While many people are aware of the basic benefits of kettlebell training, some lesser-known advantages make it a valuable addition to any workout routine. Here are five surprising benefits of kettlebell workouts.