Discover the vibrant world of African vegan salads with cactus!

These unique and delicious salads are not only packed with flavor but also offer numerous health benefits.

This article explores some of the most popular cacti used in African cuisine, detailing their culinary applications and nutritional profiles.

Whether it's the sweet and tangy prickly pear or the exotic dragon fruit, cacti add a whole new dimension to vegan dishes.