Kick-throughs: The full-body exercise that builds strength and agility
What's the story
Kick-throughs are an amazing exercise that can improve your functional fitness. They involve a combination of core strength, balance, and coordination. By adding kick-throughs to your routine, you can improve your agility and flexibility. This exercise is a great way to engage multiple muscle groups at once, making it a great addition to any workout plan. Here are five ways kick-throughs can enhance your functional fitness.
Core strength
Improve core stability
Kick-throughs are an amazing exercise to engage your core muscles.
The movement requires you to stabilize your body as you shift from one position to another, which activates the muscles in your abdomen and lower back.
This constant engagement helps improve core stability over time, which is important for everyday activities and other exercises.
A strong core can reduce the risk of injuries and improve your posture.
Balance skills
Enhance balance and coordination
Doing kick-throughs requires a lot of balance and coordination.
As you shift your weight from one hand to the other while extending a leg, you train your body to maintain equilibrium.
This improved balance translates into better performance in other physical activities and daily tasks that require agility and precision.
Flexibility boost
Increase flexibility
The dynamic nature of kick-throughs also promotes flexibility.
As you move through the range of motion required by this exercise, you stretch various muscle groups, including hips, hamstrings, and shoulders.
Regular practice can lead to improved flexibility over time, which aids in preventing injuries during workouts or daily movements.
Endurance gain
Boost cardiovascular endurance
Kick-throughs are not just about strength; they also provide a cardiovascular workout when performed at a brisk pace or with higher repetitions.
This elevates heart rate and boosts endurance levels over time.
Incorporating this exercise into your routine can improve cardiovascular health, and it helps you perform better in aerobic activities like running or cycling.
Weight control
Support weight management
Incorporating kick-throughs into your fitness regimen can be a great way to manage your weight.
The exercise is a calorie burner, which, when combined with a balanced diet, can help you maintain a healthy weight.
It does so by improving your metabolic rate and burning calories.
This makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to manage their weight through physical activity.