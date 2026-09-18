Kickboxing v/s paddleboarding: How they affect your heart health

Kickboxing is famous for its high-intensity workouts that get your heart rate up quickly.

The rapid-fire punches and kicks, combined with footwork, make it a great way to increase cardiovascular endurance.

Studies show that kickboxers can burn up to 500 calories in an hour, depending on the intensity.

Paddleboarding, on the other hand, is a low-to-moderate intensity workout that keeps your heart rate steady as you balance on the board and paddle through water.