Kickboxing v/s paddleboarding: How they affect your heart health
What's the story
Kickboxing and paddleboarding are two popular activities that promise a good workout. Both of them are known for their unique benefits, particularly when it comes to cardiovascular health. While kickboxing is an intense, high-energy workout, paddleboarding offers a more relaxed, yet engaging experience on the water. Knowing how each of these activities impacts your heart can help you choose the right one for your fitness goals.
#1
Intensity levels and heart rate
Kickboxing is famous for its high-intensity workouts that get your heart rate up quickly.
The rapid-fire punches and kicks, combined with footwork, make it a great way to increase cardiovascular endurance.
Studies show that kickboxers can burn up to 500 calories in an hour, depending on the intensity.
Paddleboarding, on the other hand, is a low-to-moderate intensity workout that keeps your heart rate steady as you balance on the board and paddle through water.
#2
Caloric burn comparison
If you want to burn calories, kickboxing is the way to go. It is an intense workout that combines aerobic and anaerobic exercises, which helps you burn a lot of calories in a short span of time.
Paddleboarding burns fewer calories than kickboxing, as it is a more moderate workout.
However, it still provides a good caloric burn by engaging multiple muscle groups.
#3
Muscle engagement differences
Kickboxing works on several muscle groups, including core, arms, legs, and shoulders. The dynamic movements build strength and endurance over time.
Paddleboarding mainly works on core muscles for balance and stability, but also works out arms and legs as you paddle through water.
Both activities improve muscle tone, but in different ways.
#4
Mental health benefits
Apart from physical fitness, both kickboxing and paddleboarding also offer mental health benefits.
Kickboxing can be a great stress reliever because of its intense nature and focus on technique execution. It releases endorphins that improve mood levels after a session.
Paddleboarding promotes relaxation through its calming environment while being outdoors, which can reduce stress levels significantly.