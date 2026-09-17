Bored of the usual kidney bean dishes? Try these recipes

A hearty kidney bean stew is perfect for those chilly days when you crave something warm and filling.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft.

Add canned kidney beans, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, and your choice of herbs, like thyme or rosemary.

Let it simmer for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Serve with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.