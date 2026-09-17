Bored of the usual kidney bean dishes? Try these recipes
What's the story
Kidney beans are a staple in many vegetarian diets, thanks to their high protein content and versatility. These legumes are not just nutritious, but also lend themselves to a range of delicious dishes. From hearty stews to refreshing salads, kidney beans can be the star of the show or a supporting player. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the unique qualities of kidney beans.
Stew delight
Hearty kidney bean stew
A hearty kidney bean stew is perfect for those chilly days when you crave something warm and filling.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft.
Add canned kidney beans, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, and your choice of herbs, like thyme or rosemary.
Let it simmer for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.
Serve with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.
Salad Twist
Refreshing kidney bean salad
A refreshing kidney bean salad is just what you need for a light lunch or side dish.
Mix canned kidney beans with chopped cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, and cherry tomatoes.
Dress it with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a zesty touch.
You can also add fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for an extra burst of flavor.
Chili kick
Spicy kidney bean chili
For those who love a little heat in their meals, spicy kidney bean chili is the way to go.
Start by frying onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant.
Add canned kidney beans, along with chili powder, cumin, paprika, and diced tomatoes.
Let it simmer on low heat for about 45 minutes so that all spices infuse well into the dish.
Dip delight
Creamy kidney bean dip
Creamy kidney bean dip makes for an excellent appetizer or snack option when entertaining guests at home.
Blend cooked kidney beans with *tahini* paste or yogurt (depending on dietary preferences), lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Serve chilled alongside vegetable sticks like carrots, celery, cucumber slices, pita bread wedges, crackers, and so on.
Stuffed peppers
Savory stuffed bell peppers with kidney beans
Stuffed bell peppers filled with savory mixtures always make a great meal.
Cook rice according to package instructions, then mix it with black olives, corn kernels, and crumbled feta cheese (optional).
Hollow out the tops of the peppers, fill them up, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.
This ensures the peppers are tender but not mushy.