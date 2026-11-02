Kidney beans + corn: Your new favorite combo
What's the story
Kidney beans and corn are two versatile ingredients that can elevate any vegetarian dish. They are not only packed with nutrients but also add a delightful texture and flavor to your meals. Be it a hearty stew or a simple salad, these ingredients can be easily incorporated into a range of recipes. Here are some creative ways to use kidney beans and corn in your cooking.
Stew delight
Hearty kidney bean and corn stew
A hearty stew with kidney beans and corn makes for a filling meal that is perfect for any season.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and bell peppers until soft. Add canned tomatoes, kidney beans, corn, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Let it simmer for about 30 minutes to let the flavors meld together. Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying dinner option.
Salad mix
Colorful kidney bean and corn salad
A colorful salad with kidney beans and corn is perfect for a refreshing side dish or a light meal.
Toss together some kidney beans, sweet corn, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and avocado in a bowl.
Dress with olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad is not only visually appealing but also packed with protein and fiber.
Taco time
Flavorful kidney bean corn tacos
For a flavorful twist on traditional tacos, fill soft tortillas with a mixture of kidney beans, corn, diced avocado, shredded lettuce, and salsa.
Top with fresh cilantro, if you like.
These tacos are easy to prepare and make for a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Dip delight
Creamy kidney bean corn dip
A creamy dip of kidney beans and corn is perfect for your next gathering or just as a snack at home.
Blend together canned kidney beans with cream cheese until smooth.
Stir in some sweet corn, along with spices like chili powder or cayenne pepper for heat if you want.
Serve chilled with tortilla chips or vegetable sticks for dipping.
Stuffed peppers
Savory stuffed peppers with beans & corn
Stuffed peppers with kidney beans and corn make for a nutritious dish that is both filling and flavorful.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice, kidney beans, corn, diced tomatoes, onions, and spices like oregano or thyme.
Bake until the peppers are tender but firm enough to hold their shape when served hot from the oven table.