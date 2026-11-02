Kidney beans + corn: Your new favorite combo

A hearty stew with kidney beans and corn makes for a filling meal that is perfect for any season.

Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and bell peppers until soft. Add canned tomatoes, kidney beans, corn, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin and paprika.

Let it simmer for about 30 minutes to let the flavors meld together. Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying dinner option.