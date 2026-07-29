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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Kite-buggying is a fun way to explore deserts!
Kite-buggying is a fun way to explore deserts!
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Kite-buggying is a fun way to explore deserts!

By Simran Jeet
Jul 29, 2026
03:59 pm
What's the story

Kite-buggying in Sudan's Nubian Desert is an experience like no other. The vast, open spaces, and consistent winds make it an ideal spot for this thrilling sport. You get to ride across the desert sands, powered by a large kite, and enjoy the stunning landscape. The activity is perfect for adventure lovers looking for something off the beaten track. Here's what you need to know about this unique experience.

Basics

Understanding kite-buggying basics

Kite-buggying combines elements of kiting and land sailing.

A buggy is a three-wheeled vehicle that can be controlled with steering and brakes.

The kite pulls the buggy over the sand, giving you speed and direction control.

It is important to learn how to control the kite before hitting the dunes.

Safety gear, like helmets and gloves, is essential to ensure a safe ride.

Timing

Best time to visit Nubian Desert

The best time to visit Sudan's Nubian Desert for kite-buggying is during the cooler months from October to March.

During this period, temperatures are more bearable, making it easier to enjoy long rides without the extreme heat of summer.

Wind conditions are also favorable during these months, providing consistent power for your buggy adventures.

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Gear

Essential gear for kite-buggying

Having the right gear is essential for a successful kite-buggying experience.

A durable buggy built for sandy terrains is a must.

High-quality kites with appropriate size according to wind conditions will ensure better control and speed.

Safety gear, such as helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, gloves, and sturdy shoes, will protect you from potential falls or accidents.

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Culture

Navigating Sudanese culture respectfully

When visiting Sudan's Nubian Desert, it is important to respect local customs and traditions.

Learning a few basic Arabic phrases can go a long way in connecting with locals who may not speak English fluently.

Dressing modestly, out of respect for cultural norms, is also advisable while exploring this beautiful region.

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