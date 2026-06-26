Kite flying has been a tradition in China for over two thousand years

The magic of China's kite flying festivals

By Vinita Jain 02:02 pm Jun 26, 202602:02 pm

What's the story

Kite flying festivals are an integral part of spring traditions in China, celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy. These festivals mark the arrival of warmer weather and are a symbol of cultural heritage. People gather in parks and open spaces to fly kites of different shapes and sizes, making the sky colorful. The practice is not just a recreational activity but also a way to connect with nature and community.