Barra Lagoon: A world-class spot for kite surfing

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Ideal wind conditions year-round

Barra Lagoon is famous for its consistent wind patterns, which are perfect for kite surfing. The trade winds blow steadily from May to October, giving surfers the perfect conditions to fly their kites without interruption. These winds are usually between 15 to 25 knots, giving surfers the perfect balance of speed and control. The reliable wind conditions make it a favorite among kite surfers looking for an exhilarating experience.