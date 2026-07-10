Kite surfing on Botswana's salt pans: A guide
What's the story
Kite surfing over Botswana's salt pans is an exhilarating experience that combines adventure with stunning landscapes. The vast, open spaces of the salt pans provide an ideal setting for this water sport, even though they are dry. With consistent winds and unique terrain, kite surfers from all over the world come here to test their skills and enjoy the breathtaking views.
Timing
Best time to visit
The best time to visit Botswana's salt pans for kite surfing is during the dry season, which usually lasts from May to October. During these months, the weather is more stable, with fewer rain showers and consistent winds. The temperatures are also more bearable, making it more enjoyable for the surfers. Planning your trip around this time guarantees you get the best conditions for your kite surfing adventure.
Equipment
Essential gear for kite surfing
Having the right gear is essential for a successful kite surfing experience on the salt pans. A durable kite suited for high winds is a must, along with a reliable board that can handle rough terrains. Safety gear, like helmets and impact vests, is recommended to protect against potential falls or accidents. Sunglasses with UV protection and sunscreen are also important due to the intense sun exposure in this region.
Regulations
Navigating local regulations
Before heading out on your kite surfing adventure, it is important to be aware of local regulations regarding water sports on salt pans. Some areas may have specific rules regarding where you can surf, or what equipment is permitted. Checking in with local authorities or experienced surfers can help you avoid any legal issues and ensure a safe experience.
Tips
Tips for beginners
For beginners looking to try kite surfing on Botswana's salt pans, taking lessons from qualified instructors is highly recommended. They provide valuable guidance on how to control the kite and navigate safely across the salt flats. Practicing basic maneuvers in calmer conditions before attempting more advanced tricks will help build confidence and skill levels gradually over time.