Kitesurfing across lagoons is an absolute thrill!
What's the story
Africa's lesser-known lagoons offer some of the most thrilling kitesurfing experiences. These hidden gems provide ideal conditions for both beginners and seasoned surfers. With their pristine waters and consistent winds, these lagoons are perfect for an unforgettable kitesurfing adventure. From the breathtaking beauty of the surroundings to the thrill of gliding over water, these destinations are a must-visit for kitesurfing enthusiasts.
#1
Discovering Senegal's secret spots
Senegal is home to some of the most underrated kitesurfing spots. The lagoons here are characterized by shallow waters and steady winds, making them ideal for beginners and pros alike.
The most popular spot is Lac Rose, famous for its pink hue and favorable wind conditions.
Other nearby lagoons also offer similar conditions, without the crowd, giving surfers a more peaceful experience.
#2
Namibia's hidden lagoon adventures
Namibia also has some amazing kitesurfing opportunities in its hidden lagoons.
The Walvis Bay Lagoon is a popular spot, thanks to its consistent winds and calm waters.
However, if you want to escape the crowds, head to the lesser-known Sandwich Harbour. This remote location offers stunning scenery and excellent kitesurfing conditions, making it a perfect getaway for adventure seekers.
#3
Exploring Mozambique's pristine waters
Mozambique's pristine waters provide the perfect setting for kitesurfing lovers.
The Ponta do Ouro lagoon is famous for its clear waters and steady winds, making it a perfect spot for both beginners and pros.
The nearby lagoons also provide a similar experience, with fewer tourists than other popular destinations in Africa.
Tip 1
Tips for kitesurfing in African lagoons
When planning your kitesurfing trip to Africa's lagoons, make sure to check the wind conditions, as they can vary from season to season.
Also, make sure you have the right gear suited for the local conditions, such as board size or kite type.
Lastly, consider hiring a local guide who knows the area well; they can help you find the best spots and ensure your safety while you enjoy this thrilling sport.