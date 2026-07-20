Where to try kitesurfing in Kenya
What's the story
Kenya's Indian Ocean coast has some of the best kitesurfing spots in the world. With its perfect winds and stunning landscapes, it is a dream come true for kitesurfing lovers. From beginners to pros, the coast has something for everyone. The best part? The warm waters and consistent winds make it a year-round destination for kitesurfing enthusiasts.
#1
Diani Beach: A kitesurfer's paradise
Diani Beach is one of Kenya's most popular kitesurfing destinations.
The beach has shallow waters and steady winds, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced surfers.
The nearby reef protects the area from strong currents, making it safe for learners to practice their skills.
With plenty of rental shops and schools, Diani Beach is a go-to place for anyone wanting to learn or improve their kitesurfing techniques.
#2
Watamu: A hidden gem
Watamu is another amazing place for kitesurfing on Kenya's coast.
The area is famous for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, which are perfect for kitesurfing.
The wind conditions are usually perfect between June and September, which is the peak season for this sport.
The area is less crowded than other popular spots, giving surfers more space to enjoy their ride without the hustle and bustle of larger crowds.
#3
Malindi: Consistent winds year-round
Malindi is famous for its consistent wind patterns throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for kitesurfing lovers who want to ride the waves any time of the year.
The beach has wide-open spaces, with no obstacles in the water, which makes it ideal for advanced surfers looking to try out new tricks or just enjoy long rides on calm waters.
Tip 1
Tips for beginners
For beginners looking to try out kitesurfing along Kenya's coastlines, taking lessons from certified instructors is highly recommended.
They provide safety gear, such as helmets and life jackets, which are essential when learning how to control the kite and board simultaneously.
Practicing in shallow areas where you can stand up easily if you fall off helps build confidence quickly while mastering basic maneuvers before attempting more advanced techniques.