Heard of kiwano fruit?
What's the story
African horned cucumber, popularly known as kiwano, is a unique fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes. With its spiky exterior and bright green interior, kiwano adds a refreshing touch to meals. Its mildly sweet and tart flavor makes it an ideal addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five creative ways to use kiwano in your cooking.
Smoothie
Kiwano smoothie delight
A kiwano smoothie is an amazing way to start your day with a burst of energy.
Just blend the pulp of one kiwano with banana, spinach, and almond milk for a nutritious drink.
The creamy texture of banana goes well with the tangy taste of kiwano, while spinach adds an extra dose of vitamins.
This smoothie is not only delicious but also loaded with antioxidants and fiber.
Salad
Refreshing kiwano salad
Add a refreshing twist to your salads by adding diced kiwano.
Mix it with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and avocado for a colorful salad that is as nutritious as it is pretty.
The sweet-tart flavor of kiwano goes well with the creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber.
Drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice on top for added zest.
Sorbet
Kiwano sorbet treat
For a cool treat on hot days, try making kiwano sorbet.
Puree the pulp of several kiwanos with sugar syrup until smooth, then freeze the mixture until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency.
This frozen dessert highlights the natural sweetness of kiwano while providing a refreshing escape from the heat.
Salsa
Savory kiwano salsa
Make a zesty salsa by mixing diced kiwano with red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeño peppers (if you like some heat).
This vibrant salsa can be served as a topping for tacos or as a dip with tortilla chips.
The combination of flavors gives an exciting twist to traditional salsa recipes.
Parfait
Kiwano yogurt parfait
Layer sliced kiwano over yogurt, along with granola, for a delightful parfait option at breakfast or snack time.
The tartness from the fruit balances out the creaminess from yogurt, while granola adds crunchiness to every bite you take.
It is an easy yet satisfying way to enjoy this exotic fruit throughout the day without much effort involved in preparation.