Amazing health benefits of kiwano melon
What's the story
The kiwano melon, also known as African horned cucumber, is a unique fruit native to Africa. With its spiky orange exterior and bright green interior, this exotic fruit is not just visually appealing, but also packed with nutrients. Rich in vitamins and minerals, the kiwano melon offers several health benefits. Here's a look at the nutritional profile of this fascinating fruit and why it deserves a spot in your diet.
#1
Rich in essential vitamins
Kiwano melon is loaded with essential vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin A.
Vitamin C is important for boosting the immune system and promoting healthy skin, while vitamin A supports vision and cell growth.
Eating kiwano melon can help you meet your daily vitamin requirements and promote overall health.
#2
High water content for hydration
With a water content of over 90%, kiwano melon is an excellent hydrating option.
It can be especially useful during hot weather or after workouts, when your body needs to replenish fluids.
Eating this fruit can keep you hydrated and also give you a dose of nutrients.
#3
Low-calorie snack option
For those looking to keep their weight in check, kiwano melon makes for a low-calorie snack option.
With just about 44 calories per 100 grams, it provides a guilt-free way to satiate your hunger without packing on the calories.
Its natural sweetness can also satisfy your sweet tooth without added sugars.
#4
Packed with antioxidants
Kiwano melon is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids, that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.
Adding antioxidant-rich foods, like kiwano melon, to your diet can promote long-term health benefits.