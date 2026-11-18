Before you toss kiwi peel, know its health benefits
What's the story
Kiwi peel is often discarded, but it is loaded with nutrients that can do wonders for your health. Most of us don't know that the fuzzy skin of a kiwi is packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Eating the peel can be an easy way to boost your nutrient intake without changing your diet much. Here are five health benefits of kiwi peel that may surprise you.
#1
High fiber content
Kiwi peel is also a great source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health.
Eating the peel can help you meet your daily fiber requirements and keep constipation at bay.
The fiber content also helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and regulating blood sugar levels.
By eating kiwi with its skin, you can boost your fiber intake by up to three grams per fruit.
#2
Rich in vitamin C
The fuzzy skin of a kiwi is also rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that boosts the immune system and promotes skin health.
While the flesh of the fruit has a good amount of vitamin C, the peel has even more per gram.
Eating the skin can give you an extra boost of this important vitamin, helping you stay healthy and recover from illnesses faster.
#3
Packed with antioxidants
Kiwi peel is loaded with antioxidants like flavonoids and carotenoids, which protect cells from oxidative stress and damage by free radicals.
These antioxidants are important for lowering inflammation and lowering the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.
By eating kiwi with its skin, you can increase your antioxidant intake significantly.
#4
Supports heart health
Eating kiwi peel may also help support heart health, thanks to its high potassium content.
Potassium is an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body.
A single kiwi (with peel) provides about 215 milligrams of potassium, contributing to daily recommended intake levels for maintaining cardiovascular health.
#5
Enhances skin health
The vitamin E content in kiwi peel also helps keep skin healthy by providing moisture and elasticity.
It also protects against environmental damage from pollution or UV rays.
Eating this nutrient-rich skin regularly may improve overall complexion over time. It does so by providing essential nutrients directly through diet rather than topical applications alone.