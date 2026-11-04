Kiwi v/s plum: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Kiwi and plum are two popular fruits, both of which provide a range of nutrients. While they may look similar in terms of their vibrant colors and juicy textures, each fruit comes with its own set of health benefits. Knowing the nutritional profiles of kiwi and plum can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the key nutrients in these fruits, and what they mean for your health.
#1
Vitamin C content comparison
Kiwi is famous for its high vitamin C content, offering more than 100% of the daily recommended intake in a single serving.
Vitamin C is essential for boosting the immune system and promoting skin health.
Plum also offers vitamin C, but in lesser amounts than kiwi. While plum still contributes to your daily intake, it won't give you the same level of vitamin C as kiwi.
#2
Fiber levels in each fruit
Both kiwi and plum are great sources of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion.
A medium kiwi has about two grams of fiber, while a medium plum has roughly one gram.
Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular, and it can help you maintain a healthy weight by making you feel full after meals.
Including both fruits in your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Plums are loaded with antioxidants, such as phenols, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants are important for reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.
Kiwis also have antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health.
Both fruits make great additions to an antioxidant-rich diet.
#4
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric value, plums are lower in calories than kiwis.
A medium plum has about 30 calories, while a medium kiwi has about 42 calories.
If you are watching your calorie intake but want to enjoy sweet snacks, plums make an excellent option without compromising on nutrition benefits, such as vitamins and minerals.