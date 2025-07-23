Kiwi v/s persimmon: Which is healthier?

Kiwis and persimmons are two fruits that are often compared to one another owing to their unusual flavors and nutritional profiles. While both provide a host of health benefits, they vary a lot when it comes to vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Let's take a look at the nutritional values of these fruits and what each has to offer.

Vitamins Vitamin content comparison Kiwis are famous for high vitamin C content, with one kiwi giving more than 100% of the daily recommended intake. They also contain vitamin K and vitamin E in moderate amounts. Meanwhile, persimmons are loaded with vitamin A and offer a good dose of vitamin C too. The presence of these vitamins makes both fruits good for boosting immunity and keeping skin healthy.

Fiber Fiber levels in each fruit When it comes to fiber content, kiwis have an edge with roughly two grams per fruit. This makes them great for digestive health and keeping you regular. Persimmons also have fiber but a little less than kiwis. Having either fruit can help meet your daily fiber needs.

Minerals Mineral composition differences Kiwis are a rich source of potassium, which is essential for heart health and muscle function. They also have fair amounts of calcium and magnesium, which are good for overall well-being. Meanwhile, persimmons are recognized for their manganese content and are also a good source of potassium. However, they lack the diversity of minerals kiwis provide, making both fruits unique in their own way.