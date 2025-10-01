Kiwifruit v/s oranges: Which has more antioxidants?

Kiwifruit and oranges are two of the most popular fruits, both known for their nutrient profiles. While kiwifruit is often praised for its vitamin C content, oranges are famous for their own nutritional benefits. One of the most important aspects of these fruits is their antioxidant content, which is important for health. Here's a look at the antioxidant content of kiwifruit and oranges, and how they compare.

#1 Vitamin C content in kiwifruit Kiwifruit is famous for its high vitamin C content, which is essential for boosting the immune system and acting as an antioxidant. A single kiwifruit can deliver over 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This vitamin helps protect cells from damage by free radicals and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. The high vitamin C content makes kiwifruit an excellent choice for those looking to boost their antioxidant intake.

#2 Oranges' flavonoid benefits Oranges are also a great source of antioxidants, especially flavonoids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease. Oranges also provide a good amount of fiber, which aids digestion and contributes to overall health. Including oranges in your diet can offer you these benefits along with other essential nutrients.

#3 Comparing antioxidant levels When comparing antioxidant levels in kiwifruit and oranges, both have their own strengths. Kiwifruit has more vitamin C per serving than oranges, but oranges have more flavonoids that provide other health benefits. The choice between the two may depend on specific dietary needs or preferences regarding nutrient intake.