Hairstyle: How to master knotless box braids
What's the story
Knotless box braids are the latest trend in protective hairstyles, giving a pain-free and natural look. Unlike traditional box braids, these ones are created without knots at the roots, which minimizes tension on the scalp. This technique not only makes for a more comfortable wear but also encourages hair growth by reducing breakage. Here is how to style and maintain knotless box braids for a chic, versatile look.
Tip 1
Choosing the right hair extensions
Selecting the right hair extensions is key to achieving flawless knotless box braids.
Opt for high-quality synthetic or human hair that matches your natural texture and color.
Synthetic options are usually more affordable, while human hair provides a more natural appearance.
Make sure the extensions are lightweight to prevent unnecessary strain on your scalp.
Tip 2
Preparing your natural hair
Proper preparation of your natural hair is critical before getting knotless box braids.
Start by washing and conditioning your hair to remove any product buildup.
Apply a leave-in conditioner or moisturizer to keep your hair hydrated.
Detangle your hair thoroughly using a wide-tooth comb or brush to ensure smooth braiding.
Tip 3
Technique for installation
The installation technique is what makes knotless box braids different from traditional ones.
Start by sectioning small parts of your natural hair and adding extension pieces gradually as you braid downwards.
This method ensures that each braid lays flat against the scalp, without any visible knots at the roots.
Tip 4
Maintenance tips for longevity
To keep your knotless box braids looking fresh longer, follow these maintenance tips:
Sleep with a satin scarf, or use a silk pillowcase, to minimize friction on your braids overnight.
Avoid excessive manipulation during styling routines to prevent frizzing or loosening of the braids over time.