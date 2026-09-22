Meet kohlrabi, the next big thing in healthy eating
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a lesser-known vegetable, is slowly making waves for its health benefits. This cruciferous vegetable is packed with nutrients and can be a great addition to your diet. With its crunchy texture and mild flavor, kohlrabi can be eaten raw or cooked. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote your overall health. Here's a look at the amazing benefits of kohlrabi, and how you can add it to your meals.
#1
Nutrient-rich profile
Kohlrabi is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber.
Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, and vitamin K is important for bone health.
The fiber content promotes digestion and keeps you full, which can help with weight management.
Adding kohlrabi to your diet can help you meet daily nutritional requirements without adding calories.
#2
Supports heart health
The high potassium content in kohlrabi helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body.
This can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension and stroke.
Further, the antioxidants present in kohlrabi fight oxidative stress that may damage heart tissues over time.
#3
Aids digestion
Kohlrabi's fiber content makes it an excellent choice for promoting healthy digestion.
It helps keep bowel movements regular by adding bulk to stool, and preventing constipation.
Further, the presence of certain compounds in kohlrabi may also promote gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the intestines.
#4
Versatile culinary uses
Kohlrabi's versatility makes it an easy addition to a range of dishes.
You can eat it raw in salads or slaws for a crunchy texture, or cook it in soups and stir-fries for added nutrition without overpowering flavors.
Its adaptability makes it easy to include this nutritious vegetable in your meals regularly.