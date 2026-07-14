Never tried kohlrabi? Start with these salads
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is making waves in the culinary world with its unique texture and flavor. With a crisp texture and mild taste, kohlrabi is an ideal ingredient for salads. It not only adds a refreshing crunch but also loads of nutrients. Here are five innovative salad recipes that highlight kohlrabi's potential, offering delightful combinations of flavors and textures.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi and apple crunch salad
This salad pairs the crispness of kohlrabi with the sweetness of apples.
Just julienne kohlrabi and apples, and toss them together with some lemon juice to keep them from browning.
Add a handful of walnuts for some extra crunch, and finish it off with a sprinkle of fresh mint leaves.
The combination makes for a refreshing dish that's perfect for any season.
Dish 2
Spicy kohlrabi slaw
For those who love a bit of heat, this spicy slaw is just the thing.
Shred kohlrabi and mix it with shredded carrots and cabbage.
Toss in some sliced jalapeños for spice and dress it all up with a mixture of lime juice, honey, and chili powder.
This slaw goes perfectly with grilled dishes or can be eaten on its own as a zesty side.
Dish 3
Asian-inspired kohlrabi salad
This salad takes inspiration from Asian flavors by mixing sliced kohlrabi with cucumber and radishes.
Dress it with rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and ginger for an umami kick.
Top it off with sesame seeds for added texture.
This salad is light yet flavorful, making it an ideal accompaniment to any Asian meal.
Dish 4
Mediterranean kohlrabi medley
Combine diced kohlrabi with cherry tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and red onion for this Mediterranean-inspired medley.
Add feta cheese crumbles for creaminess and dress the salad with olive oil mixed with oregano or basil leaves.
This combination offers a delightful mix of savory flavors that transport you straight to the Mediterranean coast.
Dish 5
Tropical kohlrabi delight
This tropical delight combines grated kohlrabi with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and cilantro leaves.
Drizzle coconut milk over the mixture before serving chilled.
The sweetness from pineapple perfectly balances the natural bitterness found in raw kohlrabi, while the creamy texture of coconut milk binds everything together beautifully.