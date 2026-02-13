This often neglected vegetable is a real kitchen king!

Often neglected, kohlrabi stems are a nutritious and versatile part of the vegetable that can be used in various dishes. These stems are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent addition to your diet. By using kohlrabi stems, you can reduce waste and add a unique flavor to your meals. Here are five creative ways to incorporate kohlrabi stems into your cooking routine.

Dish 1 Stir-fried kohlrabi stems with garlic Stir-frying kohlrabi stems with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy their crunchy texture. Simply slice the stems thinly and saute them in olive oil with minced garlic until tender. This dish makes for a great side or can be served over rice for a light meal. The natural sweetness of the kohlrabi stems pairs well with the savory notes of garlic, creating a simple yet satisfying dish.

Dish 2 Kohlrabi stem pesto Kohlrabi stem pesto is a creative twist on the traditional basil version. Blend the chopped stems with nuts, olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant green sauce. This pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches or tossed with pasta for an easy dinner option. The peppery flavor of the kohlrabi stems adds depth to this versatile condiment.

Dish 3 Pickled kohlrabi stems Pickling is another great way to enjoy kohlrabi stems while preserving them for longer. Slice the stems thinly and immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, water, sugar, and spices like mustard seeds or dill weed. After a day or two in the fridge, these tangy pickles are ready to be used as toppings on salads or sandwiches.

Dish 4 Kohlrabi stem slaw A refreshing slaw made from grated kohlrabi stems is perfect for those hot days when you want something light but filling. Mix grated carrots with shredded kohlrabi stem pieces, and toss them in a dressing of your choice—like apple cider vinegar mixed with honey mustard dressing—for that extra zingy flavor boost.