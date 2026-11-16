Witness the beauty of flamingos at Tanzania's Lake Natron

Lake Natron's extreme conditions are mainly due to its high salt and mineral content.

The water can reach temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius, which deters most aquatic life. However, certain species have adapted to survive here.

Alkaline-loving microorganisms give the lake its reddish hue, while also providing food for flamingos.

These organisms thrive in the harsh environment, making it possible for flamingos to feed.