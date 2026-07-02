Perspective is key to making your landscape sketches look realistic

Draw better landscapes with these simple tricks

By Vinita Jain 02:01 pm Jul 02, 202602:01 pm

What's the story

Landscape sketching is a beautiful way to connect with nature and hone your artistic skills. It allows you to observe the world around you and capture its essence on paper. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, certain techniques can help you improve your landscape sketches. Here are some practical tips for anyone looking to enhance their landscape sketching skills.